The government of India has cancelled 657 trains to fulfil the supply of coal to combat the power crisis. The cancellation of trains is expected to provide free routes for faster movement of coal carriages to avoid a situation of power crisis. The cancelled trains include daily mails, express trains and passenger trains as well.

A total of 533 coal rakes are put on duty. For the power sector, 427 rakes were loaded yesterday. 1.62 million tonnes of coal is loaded for the power sector. With severe heatwave conditions leading to upscaled demand for power in the country, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India informed that coal received from imports is being pushed to priority sectors at a fast pace.

In a conversation with ANI today, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Director (Operations and BD), N Srinivas, spoke on the coal supply situation in India and said, "Whatever amount of coal is being imported and reaching Indian ports, we are moving it to priority sectors."

"In the Western dedicated freight corridor, the whole movement of the coal supply chain is from ports to the plants which are mainly based in northern India. Imported coal coming to Mudra or Kandla ports is moving fast forward, and we have given very clear instructions that this product has to move on priority. So, coal supply is moving forward on priority," Srinivas said.

"The train wagons are transporting coal running at a speed of around 100 kmph. You see that this is an automatic section. These goods train ensure definite transit assurance," he further added.

The official added, "We are now also moving at such a fast pace, particularly ports near power plants of Dadri, Jhajjar, and other Rajasthan areas. The transit time has been reduced. Wherever there is a coal shortage, we will ensure that coal supply is available.

We will be able to move it fast and ensure that no power plant is shut down."Amid the heatwave conditions, several states in India are facing frequent power outages due to the shortage of coal in the thermal power stations. On this matter, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, a few days ago asserted that there is no shortage of coal in the country.

Amid the concerns over coal shortage in India as temperatures soar across the country, demanding higher power supply, Prahlad Joshi mentioned that the country has 21-22 million tonnes of coal on average in thermal power plants.

With inputs from ANI