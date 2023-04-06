The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit system is nearing completion. With every step, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is evolving into a rapid rail system with facilities to make transportation easier for passengers. In the latest development, RRTS is constructing a new cross-passage tunnel system in Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut underground stretch. These tunnels will be placed at a gap of 250 meters with the aim of providing safety to commuters.

The interconnected tunnels will be used in case of any emergencies. In case train operations stop in a tunnel, the commuters can be evacuated using these cross-passages to other tunnels. As per the reports, the RRTS corridor will have 12 cross-passages. Eight of these passages are to be constructed in 3 km-long parallel tunnels. The remaining passages will be in the 2 km-long parallel tunnels between Sahibabad and Anand Vihar.

Also read: Meet 'Mikan': The Station Master 'Cat' On Taiwan Metro; Internet Says So Cute

It is to be noted that the tunnels for RRTS are being constructed with a 90-meter-long tunnel boring machine named Sudarshan. Furthermore, this is the first time a tunnel with a 6.5-metre diameter is being dug out in India.

Along with this, NCRTC is also working on integrating the RRTS and integrating the RRTS network with other modes of transportation. According to reports, the closest metro stations, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ghaziabad, will all be connected to four stations of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS. The passengers will be able to change trains without stepping outside thanks to this kind of connectivity.

The trains on these routes are anticipated to run at a speed of 150 kmph to cover the 87 km between Delhi and Meerut. To ensure smooth operations, NCRTC has been performing test runs on the approved route. The journey between the two cities will take about an hour when the train is fully operational.

The RRTS project is being carried out within the allotted time frame. The 17 km priority stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai will shortly be operationalized by NCRTC, far ahead of schedule. On the other hand, it is planned to open the entire corridor between Meerut and Delhi to the public by 2025.