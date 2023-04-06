Meet 'Mikan': The Station Master 'Cat' On Taiwan Metro; Internet Says So Cute

Taiwan Metro has made a rather unusual move to showcase pet-friendly facilities provided by the transporter. The organization has appointed a cat named Mikan to the position of the station master, as per the reports of Taiwan News. The Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit, on the occasion of its 15th anniversary and Children's Day, bestowed the honour upon the ginger feline by promoting it to the position of the station master. It is to be noted that the rapid transit system covers the metropolitan area with its services and has 37 stations in its network.

Mikan's popularity has grown to a level where the cat enjoys celebrity status among commuters. Furthermore, the animal boasts over 57,000 followers on Instagram. It is to be noted that Mikan's social media account shares all the daily life adventures of the stationmaster cat, along with the pictures. Usually, the cat puts up at the Ciaotou Sugar Refinery metro station.

The post regarding the promotion of the cat was also shared on various social media platforms. On Twitter, users started reacting to the post with pictures of the four-legged station master. Many social media users adored the cat, one of the viewers commented, "soo cute". Another user said, "He's so diligent!"

While other factions of social media users reacted to this with sarcastic and funny comments. One of the users said, "I hope he's being paid a fair living wage." Another user said, "Cat looks like it lied on its CV." On a similar note, one of the netizens said, "He takes his job very, very seriously."

[BREAKING] Cat appointed honorary "stationmaster" in Kaohsiung. pic.twitter.com/D8KDHrwRVc — cats with jobs (@CatWorkers) April 4, 2023

This is not the first time a cat has been 'employed' at a train station in a serious job. Besides Mikan, there are other cats who boast of their employment status. George holds the job of a "senior mouse catcher" at the Stourbridge Junction train station in England. At the Kishi Station on the Kishigawa Line in Kinokawa, Japan, Tama, a female calico cat, was appointed as the station master and operating officer.