topStoriesenglish2586739
NewsRailways
DELHI

Delhi Metro Gets Faster On Airport Express Line, Becomes Only Stretch With 100 kmph Speed

Delhi Metro will demonstrate the increased speed  of 100 kmph via a run between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector-21 stations starting at 1 pm on Wednesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Metro Gets Faster On Airport Express Line, Becomes Only Stretch With 100 kmph Speed

Delhi Metro has announced starting on Wednesday, the Airport Express Line's operating speed will increase from 80 kmph to 100 kmph. The Airport Express Line's test run from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in order to demonstrate the faster speed. According to officials, the decision to boost the speed will reduce the 19-minute journey time between the stations in New Delhi and IGI Airport by around a few minutes. Officials claim that DMRC intends to speed up the line's operation, which will reduce the distance between the two stations travel time to about 15 minutes.

In a statement, DMRC said, "Increasing the operational speed of the Airport Express Link to 100 KMPH was a major engineering challenge for Delhi Metro's engineers. Meticulous planning, round-the-clock supervision, and determination to not let the work impact passenger operations were the key highlights of this mammoth effort."

Also read: Delhi-Gurugram Highway Closure: DMRC Increases Metro Frequency On Yellow Line

Furthermore, Delhi Metro called it 'historic technological advancement'. DMRC also informed that the feat was only achieved a replacement of more than 2.6 Lakh existing tension clamps located on the rails across the entire AEL network. The replacement were crucial to make it compliant with high speed.

The 23 KM-long Airport Express Line, which connects New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 via IGI Airport T-3 and Aerocity, is India's quickest Metro line. Over 65000 passenger trips are made on the Airport Express Line per day on average.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926