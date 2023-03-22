Delhi Metro Gets Faster On Airport Express Line, Becomes Only Stretch With 100 kmph Speed

Delhi Metro has announced starting on Wednesday, the Airport Express Line's operating speed will increase from 80 kmph to 100 kmph. The Airport Express Line's test run from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station will start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in order to demonstrate the faster speed. According to officials, the decision to boost the speed will reduce the 19-minute journey time between the stations in New Delhi and IGI Airport by around a few minutes. Officials claim that DMRC intends to speed up the line's operation, which will reduce the distance between the two stations travel time to about 15 minutes.

In a statement, DMRC said, "Increasing the operational speed of the Airport Express Link to 100 KMPH was a major engineering challenge for Delhi Metro's engineers. Meticulous planning, round-the-clock supervision, and determination to not let the work impact passenger operations were the key highlights of this mammoth effort."

Furthermore, Delhi Metro called it 'historic technological advancement'. DMRC also informed that the feat was only achieved a replacement of more than 2.6 Lakh existing tension clamps located on the rails across the entire AEL network. The replacement were crucial to make it compliant with high speed.

Delhi Metro has achieved yet another technological feat today by increasing speed of its Metro trains on Airport Express Line (New Delhi-Dwarka Sec21) to 100 KMPH. It becomes the only Metro Line to have trains with a speed of 100 KMPH. To read more, visit https://t.co/bQKbvLK7VW pic.twitter.com/xftuUY3Suf — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2023

The 23 KM-long Airport Express Line, which connects New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector 21 via IGI Airport T-3 and Aerocity, is India's quickest Metro line. Over 65000 passenger trips are made on the Airport Express Line per day on average.