Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Diwali 2023; Check Schedule

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has revised the operational schedule of the metro services on the account of Diwali with the services commencing on 6 am on November 12.

|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: IANS
Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Diwali 2023; Check Schedule

On the occasion of Diwali, the last Metro train service will begin at 10 p.m instead of the usual 11 p.m. from terminal stations on all lines, a DMRC official said on Wednesday. According to officials, on account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on November 12 (Sunday) will start at 10 p.m. from terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express Line.

As per the revised schedule, the Metro train services will commence from 6 a.m. onwards on all lines and stations and from 4:45 a.m. on the Airport Express Line on Diwali, said the official.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, train services on the Pink Line were affected briefly on the Down line (going from Majlis Park towards Maujpur) from 8:25 a.m. to 10:09 a.m. owing to a technical fault observed in a train as it approached the Durgabai Deshmukh Metro Station.

“Train services on the remaining section of the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Mayapuri and Lajpat Nagar to Maujpur were running normally during this period through both Up and Down tracks,” said the official.

“During this period, centralised announcements were done at station premises and inside the trains to inform the passengers,” said the official.

“The faulty train was taken and stabled in the stabling line (siding) at Durgabai Deshmukh Metro station at 10:09 a.m. and thereafter, normal train services were resumed on the entire Pink Line through Up and Down tracks,” said the official.

