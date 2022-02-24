Delhi Metro services hit on Violet Line at Nehru Place station due to passenger on track

The Violet Line services on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were disrupted today due to a passenger on the track at Nehru Place, according to the DMRC. It also stated that normal services were available on all other lines. The problem was addressed in about 20 minutes, and normal Violate Line services were resumed, according to DMRC.

Earlier, the services on the yellow line were disrupted for a while because of maintenance work. This news was shared by DMRC through their social media handle.

In other news, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's revamped website and mobile app were launched on February 23 by DMRC chief Mangu Singh. Now daily commuters of Delhi Metro can get a prior alert notification when the next station on the route of the train journey is their destination using the newly-revamped mobile application.

Earlier, after launching the new versions of the DMRC website and mobile app, he said, using the newly-upgraded website, anyone can get real-time information on their planned journey route, including as to whether there is any snag or interruption on the route ahead, and will even suggest an alternative route.

The upgraded website is "among the world's most feature-rich and advanced" interactive digital platforms on the metro railway, the DMRC claimed. Some of the features are only available on the website, and some are only on the app, a senior official said.

