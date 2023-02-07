Delhi Metro Spreads Awareness Against Shooting Reel Inside Train Using RRR's Oscar-Winning 'Nacho Nacho'

Delhi Metro often uses social media to inform people of updates on the metro services. Using social media to handle the transport organisation also spreads awareness of the rules people should follow while traveling in the metro. Sometimes these messages to spread awareness can be even wrapped up in like a package of a light-hearted joke. This time spreading awareness against shooting reels in the metro, DMRC has shared a meme featuring the Nacho Nacho Nacho song from the movie RRR.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recently shared a hilarious meme on Instagram along with a warning to avoid filming dance videos inside metros. In order to win the meme game, DMRC referenced the Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from the movie "RRR." Sharing the meme Delhi Metro said, "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho."

The post featured a photo of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing their signature dance move from the song in RRR. The caption on the photo said, "Remember to Passengers." Adding to it, the picture also had a disclaimer saying, "Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi metro."

After DMRC shared the meme, social media users came forward to appreciate the effort and asked for more awareness posts. While many criticised the ones who shoot videos on trains.

Before this, DMRC shared other memes addressing the same issue. The previous meme features Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis reacting to the reels as judges on a dance reality show while appealing to people to not dance in trains.

It is to be noted that videos of people shooting reels in Delhi Metro have been recently going viral on the internet. However, the practice is not appreciated as DMRC prohibits the use of cameras inside trains. Furthermore, such acts cause inconvenience to commuters.