Delhi Metro To Have India's First Ring Metro: 5 Facts To Know

Delhi Metro's expansion plans are going in full swing. As part of this development, the transporter in the national capital is working on the development of a Ring Metro Line. Once the extension project is completed, DMRC's Pink Line will be India's First Metro. Furthermore, with an additional 12.55 km, the Majlis Park-Maujpur Corridor will be the longest metro line covering 71.15 km in total. The project is expected to benefit significantly the cities surrounding the Delhi NCR region. Here are 5 important facts to know about the new metro project.

Delhi Ring Metro Benefits

The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor of the Pink Line will improve connectivity in the national capital region while also aiding in reducing road congestion. Once the Ring Metro corridor is complete, commuters from the satellite cities of Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Bahadurgarh, will benefit from the services.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express Likely To Launch On Secunderabad-Nagpur Route Soon

Delhi Ring Metro Connectivity

The Ring Metro is one of the most significant projects of DMRC. It will connect multiple corridors, including East Delhi, West Delhi, North Delhi, and South Delhi. According to reports, the corridor will ride a triple-decker metro. A flyover will be located below the metro line.

Delhi Ring Metro Stations

Delhi Ring Metro will add multiple stations like Burari Station, Jharoda Station, Jagatpur Village Station, Soorghat Station, Sonia Vihar Station, Khajuri Khas Station, Bhajanpura Station, Yamuna Vihar Station, and Maujpur-Babarpur Station.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will increase the number of metros stops on the Ring Road by 8, bringing the total to 47. Among these, there will be 11 interchange stations connecting the Pink line with other lines of the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Ring Metro Completion

The Pink Line's extension is a part of DMRC's Phase IV development plan. After a delay from the original target date of September 2023, the entire corridor is anticipated to be finished by June 2024. The design-build approach will be used to construct the extension. A group of three businesses has been given a contract by the DMRC to build the extension.

Delhi Ring Metro Achievement

After the Majlis Park-Maujpur line is finished, Delhi Metro will join a select group of metro systems over 400 kilometres. Famous networks from cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Moscow, and London are currently members of this exclusive club.