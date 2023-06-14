Vande Bharat Express Likely To Launch On Secunderabad-Nagpur Route Soon

Vande Bharat Express train's presence in India is growing consistently. The train is currently operational on 17 routes and is set to get more in multiple states. As a part of this expansion, a new train unit will be launched between Secunderabad and Nagpur. Reports suggest the new unit's plans to launch under South Central Railway (SCR) are still underway. Once launched, the train is expected to reduce travel time while covering the 581 km distance between the two cities.

Currently, the average travel time between Secunderabad and Nagpur stands at around 10 hours. However, with the semi-high-speed train, the time will come down to around 6 hours and 30 minutes. It is to be noted that the authorities have already conducted a trial run on the route and have deemed it fit for the operations of the semi-high-speed train.

Once operational, the train will cover multiple districts between the two cities, including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and some cities of Maharashtra. Expectations are the Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will have stops at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Sirpur Kagaznagar, and Balarshah. However, the details have not been confirmed yet.

Secunderabad currently already has two Vande Bharat Trains improving its connectivity with different cities. Specifically, the train is currently operated on Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad-Tirupati routes. Furthermore, the trains on these routes have been successful with high-occupancy routes.

The indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express train is loaded with modern amenities and facilities for passengers, like a GPS-based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors, reclining seats, CCTV cameras, diffused LED lighting, and charging ports. Furthermore, the train is capable of going up to 180 kmph at top speed and currently operates at high speed on a few routes.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also set to launch the semi-high-speed train on the Patna-Ranchi route. The train recently completed its trial run on the route. During the test, the train started its journey from Patna Junction and arrived in Ranchi via Gaya Junction. Railways will soon make the details of the train public, including the details of fare and scheduled stops on between the two cities. Once operational, it will be the first Vande Bharat Express train unit operating in Bihar.