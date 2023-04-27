Delhi Metro: Train Services Disrupted On Yellow Line Between Kashmere Gate-Central Secretariat Restored

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that there is a delay in services on Yellow Line today. The affected area of the metro includes the stretch between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat metro stations. It is to be noted that the yellow line of the Delhi Metro is one of the busiest routes and connects multiple stations starting from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre.

In a tweet, Delhi Metro informed, "Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines."

In a later tweet, Delhi Metro also informed us that all efforts are being made to restore the services on the Yellow line while other lines were operating normally. While DMRC suggested that commuters can use the Violet line for their commute between the stations while the services are being restored.

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/BGtekqm1jG — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 27, 2023

The services on the Yellow line have now been restored, as per a tweet by the rail corporations.