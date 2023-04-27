topStoriesenglish2599752
Delhi Metro: Train Services Disrupted On Yellow Line Between Kashmere Gate-Central Secretariat Restored

Following the update several commuters took to social media platforms to complain about the delay in Delhi Metro services and advised others to plan their commuter accordingly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that there is a delay in services on Yellow Line today. The affected area of the metro includes the stretch between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat metro stations. It is to be noted that the yellow line of the Delhi Metro is one of the busiest routes and connects multiple stations starting from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre.

In a tweet, Delhi Metro informed, "Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines."

In a later tweet, Delhi Metro also informed us that all efforts are being made to restore the services on the Yellow line while other lines were operating normally. While DMRC suggested that commuters can use the Violet line for their commute between the stations while the services are being restored.

The services on the Yellow line have now been restored, as per a tweet by the rail corporations.

