Delhi Metro Update: Services on Blue line disrupted between Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic city

Delhi metro services on Blue line have been affected between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali though the reason for the delay is not specified yet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi Metro services on the blue line face a delay on Tuesday. The affected line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali. However, services on all other lines are operating normally. The delay in services is because of some technical issues in communication. The commuters using the services of the aforementioned line are advised to plan their travelling accordingly.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali. "Services are currently affected on the entire Blue Line due to some technical issues in communication. We are working on rectifying it," reports PTI's source. The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," it wrote on Twitter.

