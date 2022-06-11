The Violet Line of the Delhi Metro was delayed on Saturday morning due to technical issues. The route connects Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Haryana's Ballabgarh. It should be noted that all other lines will resume normal operations. The delay was announced on the official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. There have recently been several instances of metro service delays on various lines for various reasons.

"Violet Line update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Voilet Line update Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal services on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें(@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2022

More details were awaited from the transporter. Commuters took to Twitter to share that they were waiting for trains for a long time at stations on their way to work or other destinations.

Delhi Metro passengers, largely office-goers, on Thursday, had faced inconvenience when services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

This was the second time in the week when the entire Blue Line had been impacted by a glitch. On June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

