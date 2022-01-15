हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railways

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express collides with pillar, police suspect possible derail attempt

The incident may have been related to a derailment attempt on the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express, as per police officials.

Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express collides with pillar, police suspect possible derail attempt

Police officials report that the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express train struck a cement pillar near Valsad in south Gujarat, which had been placed there by miscreants, although no passengers were injured.

Approximately 7:10 pm on Friday, the incident, which took place on board a train bound for Delhi, was believed to have been an attempt to derail the train. An investigation has been launched by the police.

"The Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express train hit the cement pillar placed on the railway track close to Atul station near Valsad. After being hit by the train, the pillar got pushed off the track. The incident did not affect the train as it moved on and no passenger was hurt. The loco pilot immediately informed the Atul railway station personnel about it," an official of Valsad rural police station said.

On being alerted, senior police and railway officials rushed to the spot."Some miscreants had placed the cement pillar on the track. The train hit the pillar, after which the train manager immediately informed the local station master," Rajkumar Pandian, Range, IG of Surat, told reporters.

A derailment attempt seemed to have been made, he said, adding that the police are investigating.

A police official at Valsad rural police station said an FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants, and efforts are being made to catch the culprits through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

With inputs from PTI

