Bikaner-Guwahti Express train derails near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri

A passenger train has derailed near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri. The train is reportedly Bikaner-Guwahti Express and four to five bogies of the train have derailed. Rescue operations ate undergoing at the incident spot.

The incident took place after it crossed Moynaguri and the train was going from Patna to Guwahati. Alipurduar DRM, SP & DM all rushed to the spot.

This is a developing story.

