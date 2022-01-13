हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
accident

Bikaner-Guwahti Express train derails near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri

Bikaner-Guwahti Express train going from Patna to Guwahati has derailed near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri.

Bikaner-Guwahti Express train derails near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri
Bikaner-Guwahti Express

A passenger train has derailed near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri. The train is reportedly Bikaner-Guwahti Express and four to five bogies of the train have derailed. Rescue operations ate undergoing at the incident spot. 

The incident took place after it crossed Moynaguri and the train was going from Patna to Guwahati. Alipurduar DRM, SP & DM all rushed to the spot. 

This is a developing story. 

