Dhanteras 2022: IRCTC cancels over 80 trains on October 22, Check full list HERE

Dhanteras 2022: Have a train to catch today? Then this news is for you. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 22 cancelled over 80 trains due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today. 87 trains have been fully cancelled, while 22 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, many trains have been diverted and rescheduled too as a consequence of operational works which is to be laid on tracks, and natural disasters. Additionally, there are high chances of trains being cancelled on October 23 as well. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Nagpur, Phaltan, Pune, Rampur, Bhatinda, Ratnagiri, Ahmedabad, Sealdah, Howrah, and many more.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 22:

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.