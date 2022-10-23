NewsRailways
Diwali 2022: IRCTC cancels 83 trains on October 23, Check full list HERE

Diwali 2022: Indian Railways cancels 83 trains on October 23 due to various reasons including bad wether and operational works on track, Check full list HERE. 

  • Indian Railways cancels 83 trains on October 23
  • 23 trains are partially cancelled
  • Passengers are requested to check trains' status before heading out

India will be adorned like a bride tomorrow (October 24) as the country will witness Diwali after a two year halt. However, those who have a train to catch today, there's a news for you. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 23 cancelled over 80 trains due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today. 83 trains have been fully cancelled, while 23 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, many trains have been diverted and rescheduled too as a consequence of operational works which is to be laid on tracks, and natural disasters.

Additionally, there are high chances of trains being cancelled on Diwali too, i.e., October 24. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Nagpur, Phaltan, Pune, Rampur, Bhatinda, Ratnagiri, Ahmedabad, Sealdah, Howrah, and many more. 

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 23:

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.

Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains. Hence, passengers should double-check before setting out for journey. 

Further, to prevent overcrowding and to manage passenger rush, Indian Railways  platfhasorm ticket prices at major stations in Mumbai from October 22-31.

