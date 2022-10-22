NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways hikes platform ticket prices at THESE major stations in Mumbai from October 22-31

To prevent overcrowding and to manage passenger rush, Indian Railways hikes platform ticket prices at THESE major stations in Mumbai from October 22-31, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways hikes platform ticket prices for various railway stations in Mumbai
  • Ticket rates have increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis
  • The new prices will remain in force till October 31

Festival season has started in India with the onset of Dhanteras 2022 today. The country is witnessing festivities after a halt of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To accommodate the passenger rush, Indian Railways initiated 179 festive special trains for festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali. However, even after commencing these trains, Railways is expecting a high rush, and overcrowding at stations across Mumbai. Hence, in order to prevent that, the Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season. 

The new rates will apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel, all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, and will remain in force till October 31, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday.

Also read: Dhanteras 2022: IRCTC cancels over 80 trains on October 22, Check full list HERE

He said the hike was brought in place as a heavy passenger rush was being observed amid the festive season. Such temporary hikes in platform tickets have been implemented by the zonal railways in Mumbai several times in the last two years.

However, this is not the first time Indian Railways is increasing prices. A few weeks ago, Southern Railways increased the prices of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Southern Railways hiked platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The ticket price increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31. 

The railway stations for which platform ticket rates have been increased include, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. Further, stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi will also experience a rise in platform ticket prices. Southern Railway requested users to note the details and extend cooperation.

(With inputs from PTI) 

