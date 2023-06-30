trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629010
Delhi Metro Allows 2 Sealed Bottles Of Alcohol Per Passenger: Netizens React

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced that passengers can carry a maximum of two sealed alcohol bottles inside the metro trains.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023
  • DMRC has revised alcohol-related norms.
  • Drinking alcohol inside Delhi Metro is still prohibited.
  • DMRC's revised norms have got the internet talking.

Delhi Metro Allows 2 Sealed Bottles Of Alcohol Per Passenger: Netizens React

Delhi Metro has emerged as the lifeline of the city and is considered one of the most convenient and affordable means of transport in the buzzing city. Of late, weird incidents and acts of people from inside the Delhi metro have come to the fore, leaving social media users surprised and shocked. Amid all of this, now a new update has got the internet talking. While drinking alcohol is strictly prohibited inside Metro trains, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that passengers can carry alcohol bottles on the trains. The decision came as a part of the recent revision made by the DMRC, regarding carrying alcohol inside metro trains.

Until recently, it was only allowed on the Airport Express Line (AEL). However, now commuters will be permitted to carry a maximum of two bottles of alcohol per person. The move came to light after a Twitter user recently posed a question regarding the same, asking if he could carry alcohol on the Blue Line metro.

In response to the now-deleted tweet, DMRC replied and confirmed, "Hi. Yes 2 sealed bottles of alcohol are allowed in Delhi Metro."

As soon as the announcement came to light, netizens began reacting.

A user wrote, "Nice, in future we will see more entertainment in Delhi metro. Currently people easily eat inside the metro and now some people easily drink also.”

“The CSFI PEOPLE don't allow ALCOHOL BOTTLE BUT DON'T CHECK ANY WATER BOTTLE,” read another comment.

Check more reactions:

 

DMRC norms for carrying alcohol

As per the revised norms, while drinking alcohol is still strictly prohibited on Metro premises, commuters will be permitted to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person.

However, passengers will have to maintain proper decorum while travelling on Metro trains. In case a passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against the individual under relevant provisions of the law.

