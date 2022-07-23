DMRC to go global! To be consultant in Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has qualified in the 'pre-qualification stage' for the 'Invitation to Bid' stage to provide consultancy to Tel Aviv Metro project in Israel. The metro network to be developed in Tel Aviv will have 109 stations and three corridors with a stretch of 145 kilometers in the city. The partnership that includes Delhi Metro will submit a bid for the project's design. Along with DMRC, the partnership also consists of Hasson Yerushalmi Consultant (1997) Ltd., RITES Ltd., and Poran Shrem Engineering and Appraisal Ltd.

DMRC provided the information via a tweet through their official Twitter handle saying. "As part of a consortium of reputed international firms, DMRC has crossed the ‘pre-qualification stage’ to qualify for the ‘Invitation to Bid’ stage for providing consultancy to Tel Aviv Metro project in Israel. "

It is to be noted that currently, DMRC has been playing the role of consultant for the three corridors of the Dhaka Metro project in the neighboring nation of Bangladesh. The organisation has been giving consultations in multiple sectors like design, construction, procurement support, supervision, tender assistance, and training.

Other than that, DMRC has also been involved in the consultancy of the Jakarta Metro Projection. The organisation is not new to providing consultancy in the matters of construction of metro they have been providing consultancy for the upcoming metro projects in India as well.

For the first 18 months, the Tel Aviv metro project will be developed by Egis and local partner Gadish Group will assist the project owner, NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. - the state company in charge of the scheme - in developing the project's overall execution strategy, the scope of work, and procurement.

As per NTA, "The Objective is to establish a mass transit system that links commuter towns to the center of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area and its major business centers, quickly and conveniently, and connecting residential neighborhoods with workplaces via light rail, heavy rail, and other public transport."