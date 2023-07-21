Drunk Man In Kerala Drives Car On Railway Track Creating Safety Scare, Arrested

A 49-year-old man, allegedly in an inebriated state, drove his car on railway tracks in Kannur, creating a major safety issue. The Kerala Police later arrested the driver of the car and seized his vehicle. He was later granted bail, but the car was impounded by the police. The incident took place on July 18, 2023 in Kerala, where a drunk driver mistook the railway track for a byroad and drove over it, reported PTI.

However, the car stopped after running for a few metres on the railway track and was stuck in the middle of a functional railway line. Fortunately, no train was scheduled to pass from the location when the incident took place.

The railway gatekeeper and locals informed the police and the nearby railway station about a car stuck on the railway track. As reported by the PTI, the police recorded the arrest of the man on July 19 and seized his car before letting him off on bail.



"He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it," police said. The 49-year-old man has been identified as Jayaprakashan, a Kannur resident.