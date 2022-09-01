NewsRailways
DURGA PUJA

Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run additional trains on weekends for shoppers

During Durga Puja, the Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.

Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:48 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run additional trains on weekends for shoppers

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions, the Kolkata Metro Railway is gearing up to make travel easier for Durga Puja shoppers, increasing the number of services on weekends in September, an official said here on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.

Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor, the official said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government