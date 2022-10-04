NewsRailways
Dussehra 2022: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on October 4 including Jan Shatabdi Express, full list here

Dussehra 2022: Just a day before Vijayadashmi, Indian Railways' IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on Oct 4, including trains like Jan Shatabdi and Intercity express; Check full list here.

Dussehra 2022: Just a day before Vijayadashmi, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 244 fully or partially cancelled trains on October 4. These trains include express trains like Jan Shatabdi and Intercity express trains. Indian Railways have cancelled these trains due to various reasons including maintenance and operational works which are to be held on railway tracks today. 218 trains were fully cancelled, while 26 trains were partially cancelled today. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 177 trains on October 3. Further, Railway officials have decided to divert 14 trains and reschedule 3 trains today due to several reasons.

Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains' status before heading out for their journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on a number of cities, including Delhi, Luchnow, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Pune, Nagpur, Patna, Pratapnagar, and Gorakhpur amongst others. 

Check the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 4:

Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons. Full list can also be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort.  Indian Railways has initiated special trains to accommodate passengers with convenience and comfort of travel during festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dueeshra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Indian Railways commenced the service of special trains to manage the passenger rush before Navratri and Durga Puja started. It has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India. 

