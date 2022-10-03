Tata Motors offering discounts onTata Harrier, Safari, Nexon going up to Rs 40,000 - Details inside

The festive season has approached us with a slew of new launches in the automotive market in roughly every segment. Tata Motors took its fair share of headline space with the introduction of the country’s most-affordable electric car - the Tata Tiago EV, at a starting price of Rs 8.45 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Tiago EV will certainly help the carmaker post stronger numbers on the tally, but that isn’t keeping the automaker away from offering massive discounts on its existing model line-up. This month, the homegrown is offering benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on various models, like Harrier, Safari & more. Read on to know exact model-wise discount details.

Tata Safari Discounts

Starting with the company’s flagship offering - Tata Safari, it can be brought home with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The deal comprises a cash benefit and an exchange bonus. Also, the company has recently introduced new XMS and XMAS trims in the Safari range to make the panoramic sunroof and automatic transmission more accessible to buyers.

Tata Harrier Discounts

The 5-seater mid-size SUV of the brand is available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. Available with a 170 hp 2.0L oil burner, the SUV is loved for its impeccable road presence, long feature list, and smooth automatic transmission. Also, a Rs 5,000 corporate benefit is available on purchasing the Harrier this month.

Tata Nexon Discounts

On its best-selling product - Tata Nexon, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. However, these benefits are only applicable on the purchase of a diesel-powered Nexon. For petrol trims, discounts are restricted to a Rs 3,000 corporate benefit.

Tata Tigor iCNG Discounts

Tata Motors recently stepped into the business of CNG-powered passenger vehicles with Tigor iCNG and Tiago iCNG. Well, the company is now offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the former of the two. The CNG-powered compact sedan of the brand is available in three trims - XM, XZ, and XZ+.

Tata Tigor Discounts

The petrol-powered version of the Tata Tigor, on the other hand, is only available with discounts of up to Rs 23,000. The compact sedan gets a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 on all of its variants, while an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also applicable on the purchase. Furthermore, buyers can get a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000.

Tata Tiago Discounts

Like the Tigor, the Tata Tiago is also on sale with discounts totalling up to Rs 23,000, which include a Rs 10,000 exchange benefit, Rs 10,000 cash benefit, and Rs 3,000 corporate benefit.

Tata Punch, Altroz Discounts

As of now, the carmaker is not offering any discounts on the Tata Punch and Altoz, whatsoever. The models are enjoying a warm response from the market. Also, the Punch has a long waiting period.