Facing problems while booking a train ticket? Check THIS facility by Indian Railways to easily avail your reservation

Facing issues while reserving train tickets? Indian Railways has a solution! There are times when due to load on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official website, passengers are not able to make reservations on time, hence, this AI-powered chatbot ‘AskDisha’ will allow you to make the reservation of tickets through the official railway chatbot. Indian Railways initiated this service for the convenience of passengers seeking help anytime. Disha stands for ‘Digital Interaction to Seek Help Anytime’ and has been initiated by Railways to make it easy and convenient for passengers to book their tickets. The features in 'AskDisha' will offer improved assistance to the customers and will also solve queries.

As per the data, over 10 lakh people visit IRCTC's official website on a daily basis to make their train reservations. Hence, if passengers will use the chatbox, it will be hassle-free. The fee for making the booking will have the same service charge as the website. If the passenger is paying via UPI, IRCTC will charge Rs 10 more for the sleeper class and Rs 15 more for the AC berths. However, if passengers are paying through any other payment options, Indian Railways will charge Rs 20 extra for sleeper class and Rs 30 extra for AC class.

Features and how to use 'AskDisha' railway chatbot:

- AskDisha is the AI-powered chatbot which works as a help desk service program by IRCTC,

- Indian Railways recently upgraded the app with several regional languages to provide convenience to passengers

- The essential features of AskDisha includes quick answer customer queries, ability to provide answers to queries of customers around the clock,

- 'AskDisha is available at the bottom right corner of the IRCTC's website too,

- Passengers can ask any railway related query and get it sorted by 'Ask Disha' in seconds.

This is one of the many initiatives that the Indian Railways have taken to give passengers ease of travelling. Among the lot is another recently activated feature that allows railway passengers to order food via WhatsApp. Using the feature, a passenger can get food delivered to their berths from across five hundred railway stations.