Indian Railways to provide free meals if train gets delayed by THESE many hours

Setting out for a train journey only to learn that your train is delayed by hours can be no less than a nightmare. The unprecedented train delays cause inconvenience to the passengers but Indian Railways makes sure to cover it up for them. Train delays can happen due to any reason, from excessive fog to operational works on train tracks. Hence, to compensate for such situations railways have a provision for providing free meals to the passengers. Express trains like Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, and Shatabdi Express have a provision where they have to offer free meals to the passengers in case the train gets delayed by more than two hours.

Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, and Shatabdi Express are the premium locomotives of the Indian Railways and have the best services to offer to their passengers. Hence to maintain the image, Indian Railways makes sure that these express trains reach their destination on time, failing which as per regulations passengers are entitled to get a free meal along with a drink if these premium trains are running late.

Further, passengers have the option to choose meals (breakfast, lunch, evening snack, or dinner) depending on which time of the day the passengers are travelling.