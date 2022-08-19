Indian Railways has great news for daily commuters of Mumbai! Now Mumbaikars need not wait for long to board local trains as Railways has announced the addition of 10 AC local trains, making travelling convenient and faster for travelers. These 10 additional AC locals will soon be added and operated on the Central Railway line.

Of these 10 additional AC local trains, 4 trains will run on the Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur route, 4 trains will operate on the Thane-CSMT-Thane rail route and the remaining two will ply on the Kalyan-CSMT-Kalyan route. Currently, 56 AC local trains are running on the Central Railway line and with the addition of these 10 AC local trains, the total count will reach 66.

There has been a tremendous increase in the number of passengers since May 5, when the ministry of Railways reduced ticket prices by 50 percent. Hence, Railway authorities had to increase the number of trains to manage the passenger rush.

Further, to give comfort to passengers, Indian Railways also introduced Special train services to run during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi. Western Railway has decided to run 74 special trains from August 29-September 17. The Special trains will ply from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Sawantwadi, Madgaon, Nagpur, Pune, Kudal, Thivim, and many more. Western Railways will operate 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations.

Booking of Train Nos. 09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 & 09150 opened on 18th July 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website.