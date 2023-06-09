Fire Breaks Out In AC Coach On Durg-Puri Express In Odisha; Video Surfaces
The fire in the Puri-Durg Express near Khariar Road in Odisha was caused due to incomplete release of the brakes in the AC coaches; however, the problem was rectified later.
The brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire near Khariar Road in Nuapada district due to certain glitches in the brake shoe on Thursday, the railway official said.
The East Coast Railway, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station Thursday evening. As per the officials, the brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes.
"In B3 coach of 18426 at Khariar Road station arrival at 22.07 hrs (10:07 pm). The brakes were not released after ACP (alarm chain pulling). The brake pads caught fire due to friction and due to the incomplete release of the brakes. No fire inside the coach. Fire only at brake pads," East Coast Railway said.
#Odisha mein khariar road station pe jalti hui #durg-puri express ki coach.#OdishaTrainTragedy #Odisha #IndianRailways #Railway #odishatrain #Durgpuri pic.twitter.com/zgedz0XLDi — @LLAH-bin-lullah (@princeallah768) June 8, 2023
However, the officials further said that there was no damage reported, and the train departed at 11:00 pm on Thursday. "No other damage. The problem was rectified and the train departed at 23.00 hrs (11:00 pm)," the official said.
