G20 Summit: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Over 300 Trains; Check Full List Here

Northern Railway arm of the Indian Railways informed of the cancellation of 207 trains while 15 trains have been terminated and six trains have been diverted.

Last Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 08:40 AM IST|Source: PTI
Image for representation

The Northern Railway has released a list of more than 300 trains whose services will be impacted due to the G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Keeping in view the advisory issued for security arrangements, these trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or stations temporarily between Sep 8 and 11, an official statement said.

According to the Northern Railway, services of 207 trains have been terminated, terminals of 15 trains changed, and routes of six trains diverted.

Besides, 70 trains, including Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Varanasi-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani among others, have been given additional stoppage stations to minimise passenger discomfort, it said.

The origin and termination stations of 36 trains have also been changed and three trains will not stop at Delhi's Kishan Ganj during the summit, it said. "People who have planned their travel during these days are advised to check the train timings and routes to avoid any inconvenience,” a railway official said.

