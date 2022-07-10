With festival season coming in, Indian Railways is all set to start its Special train services to manage the passenger inflow. As the country is gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 which is to be held on August 30, Indian Railways has decided to run 214 Ganpati Festival Special trains. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to share this announcement.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya 214 trains planned for the ensuing Ganpati Festival 2022,” his tweet read. Central Railways has announced that it will run 74 Ganpati Special trains.

Ganpati Bappa Morya



214 trains planned for the ensuing Ganpati Festival 2022. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 2, 2022

Check the full list of Special trains to run on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Mumbai-Sawantwadi: Special Trains

Train nos. 01137/01138 Mumbai-Sawantwadi Daily Ganpati Special Trains (44 services)

- Train no. 01137 special train will leave CSMT Mumbai at 00:20 hrs daily from August 8 till Sept 11 and will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14:00 hrs on the same day.

- Train no. 01138 special train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14:40 hrs daily from August 8 till Sept 11 and arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 03:45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavalu, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kundal.

Also read: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrest update: No more birthday celebration inside Noida Metro trains?

Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Special (12 services)

Train nos. 01139/01140 Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-weekly Ganpati Festival Special Trains

- Train no. 01139 special train will leave Nagpur at 15.05 hrs on every Wednesday and Saturday from August 24 till Sept 10 and arrive in Madgaon at 17:30 hrs the next day.

- Train no. 01140 special train will leave Madgaon at 19:00 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from August 25 to Sept 11 and arrive in Nagpur at 21:30 hrs next day.

Halts: Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivin, Karmali.

Check full list HERE

Live TV