Indian Railways have been working relentlessly towards giving railway stations a revamped look throughout the country. Railway stations are being upgraded and modernized under the Adarsh Station Scheme based on the need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations.

Having said that, the Ministry of Railways recently took to Twitter to share the new revamped look of the Gauriganj railway station. “Glimpse of new India: Gauriganj station,” read the tweet in Hindi.

The old Railway station gets a new structure as it is now developed into a two-story building. The railway station is now equipped with Wi-Fi facilities, seating areas, drinking water, and sanitation facilities.

1,253 railway stations over Indian Railways have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme. Out of these, 1,215 Railway stations have been developed, and the remaining 38 stations are targeted for development in Financial Year 2022-23.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to thank the Railway Minister for undertaking the development work. “A heartfelt thank you to Piyush Goyal Ji for bringing about a transformation in Amethi’s Gauriganj station which has been neglected for years,” her tweet read in Hindi.

Apart from the Gauriganj railway station, Gandhinagar-Jabalpur railway station has been redeveloped into a world-class railway station. Further, renovation work will be taking place in Visakhapatnam railway station followed by Muzaffarpur railway station, Chandigarh railway station, Somnath railway station, and many others.

The Railway authorities are focusing on upgrading and modernizing stations to give passengers the best travel experience with world-class amenities out there.

