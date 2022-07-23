To make travelling budget-friendly for passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with air as well as a rail tour package to Tirupati for 5-nights/6-days covering significant temples and places of Tirupati. The packages include everything from affordable train/air tickets to meals, along with a stay at the hotel and intra-city transportation.

Unveil the magnificent beauty of Tirupati, Charminar, Golkonda Fort & much more with IRCTC Air tour package of 6D/5N starts at ₹36330/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/7mj34eNcTq@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 22, 2022

“Unveil the magnificent beauty of Tirupati, Charminar, Golkonda Fort & much more with IRCTC Air tour package of 6D/5N starts at ₹36330/- pp*” read the tweet of IRCTC.

Here’s all about IRCTC’s Tirupati air tour package:

Duration of the trip:

The air tour package includes a stay of 5-nights/6-days where tourists will get to visit places like Tirupati, Charminar, Salarjung Museum, Ramoji Film City, Golkonda Fort, and much more. The package will be available from October 7.

Also read: Somnath Railway station to get a revamped look at Rs 134 crores, check new design HERE!

Cost of the tour:

For single occupancy, the cost would be Rs 45,400.

For double occupancy, the cost would be Rs 37,200.

For triple occupancy/ child with bed (5-11 years), the cost would be Rs 36,330.

Meals:

The tourists will be served Breakfast and Dinner.

How to book?

Interested travellers can book this air package by visiting IRCTC’s official website and can click HERE to know more about the package and bookings.

Also read: THIS Delhi Metro station gets mural to commemorate Columbian independence day

Here's all about the Tirupati train tour package:

Duration of the trip:

The train tour package is 5-nights/6-days long where tourists will get to visit Lord Balaji Temple, Padmavathi Temple, Sri Kalahasti, and many more.

Cost of the trip:

For two people, the cost of the trip per person would be Rs 16,690

For three people, the cost of the trip per person would be Rs 15,180

For four people, cost of the trip per person would be Rs 15,110

Meals:

Breakfast and dinner will be served at the hotel.

How to book?

Interested travellers can book their package from IRCTC's official website and can click HERE to know more about the package and bookings.

Live TV