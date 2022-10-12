Good news commuters! Now enjoy free Wi-Fi services inside Kochi Metro trains

Travelling in the metro just got better as Kochi Metro introduces free access to Wi-Fi services inside the train. With this initiative, now commuters will be able to enjoy the benefits of 4G and 5G services inside the metro train. The free Wi-Fi service will be available on all the trains of Kochi Metro. Managing Director of Kochi Metro, Loknath Behera stated that initially 4G network would be provided inside the train and it will be upgraded to a 5G network once the service is widely available. Information regarding how to use the free Wi-Fi is shared in all the trains.

"With the free Wi-Fi service, commuters can now utilise their travel time either for work or for entertainment purposes. Commuters can now browse any websites of his/her choice during their travel from Aluva to SN junction (end-to-end stations) and vice versa. Currently, a 4G network is being used to provide the Wi-Fi service inside the train and it will be upgraded to a 5G network once the service is widely available," said Behera.

Commuters can activate the Wi-Fi in their mobile and select "KMRL Free Wi-Fi" from the available networks. They can sign up with the OTP and enjoy free Wi-Fi. Keeping user data privacy in mind, KMRL has taken special care not to share user credentials with outside agencies as per the statutory guidelines.

Also read: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 120 trains on October 12, Check full list HERE

This will be a value-added service for the commuters and KMRL is not intending to charge them for this service. A seamless Wi-Fi inside the train will enhance the overall experience of the commuters while travelling in Kochi Metro.

The project is being implemented by KMRL with the aim of promoting the Digital India Campaign in association with Worldshore, a company based in Thiruvananthapuram. Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications to offer Wi-Fi services to the general public.

(With inputs from ANI)