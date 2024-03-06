Good News For Punjab People, Katra Vande Bharat To Stop At Pathankot Cantt Station

In a recent move, a temporary two-minute stoppage has been introduced for the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express at Pathankot Cantt Station. This decision comes as part of an experimental measure.

The official notification, directed towards the general public, highlights the schedule for the temporary stoppage. According to the announcement, the 22440 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Journey Commencing On (JCO) 6th March 2024, is scheduled to arrive at Pathankot Cantt Station at 17:30 hrs. Similarly, in the return direction, the 22439 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express 06.03.2024 is set to arrive at the station at 11:10 hrs, allowing for a two-minute stoppage in both directions.

This initiative is expected to provide passengers with a convenient transit option, particularly for those traveling to and from prominent destinations such as New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. By allowing the Vande Bharat Express to make a brief halt at Pathankot Cantt Station, travelers can benefit from improved accessibility and smoother transitions between destinations.

Vande Bharat Express Trains

The Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18, was launched by Indian Railways in February 2019. It is a semi-high-speed modern train offering passengers a blend of speed, comfort, and convenience.

Currently operational on 25 routes, the Vande Bharat Express serves as a vital link connecting key urban centers across India, significantly enhancing the travel experience for millions. In a bid to further revolutionize the Indian railway landscape, the government aims to expand the Vande Bharat network by introducing sleeper trains alongside existing chair cars starting March 2024.

Plans are underway to introduce 60 new Vande Bharat Express trains across 14 states and two Union Territories in 2024. Proposed routes for these trains span various regions, promising to improve connectivity and accessibility for passengers nationwide.