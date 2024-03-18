Good News For Travelers! Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express To Start From March 26

The Indian Railways is set to enhance connectivity and convenience for passengers with the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express train between Lucknow and Dehradun, scheduled to commence its regular service from 26th March 2024. This initiative aims to streamline travel between these two prominent cities, offering a comfortable and efficient journey for commuters.

The new Vande Bharat Express, numbered 22545/22546, will operate six days a week, excluding Mondays, in both directions. The train's schedule and key stations along the route are as follows:

The composition of the Vande Bharat Express includes Chair Car and Executive Car Class coaches, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious travel experience for passengers.

This ultra-fast train will cover the distance of 545 km between Dehradun and Lucknow in under nine hours. Comparatively, the previous superfast express trains took 10 hours and 15 minutes to 10 hours and 40 minutes to cover the same distance.

This new train service is expected to significantly benefit commuters, offering a faster and more convenient mode of transportation between Lucknow and Dehradun. With its modern amenities, punctual schedule, and efficient service, the Vande Bharat Express continues to contribute to the development of India's railway infrastructure and enhance connectivity across the country.