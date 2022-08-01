With ease in Covid cases, Indian Railways has started to resume train services of all the trains. Earlier due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways halted several train services and with time resumed it in a phased manner. However, currently, about 2,300 trains are operational. Railway authorities plan to resume 500 trains with 100 Mail express trains, taking the total number of operational trains to 1770.

Further, to make travel more comfortable and convenient, Indian Railways will soon start its third and fourth Vande Bharat Express train services by Diwali this year. Lakhs of passengers travel via Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi, and Intercity trains daily. Keeping in mind the convenience of these passengers, the Indian Railways is preparing to replace all three trains with Vande Bharat Express.

If these trains are replaced by Vande Bharat, the passengers will take less time on the journey than before. Railway Minister had also earlier said that in the first phase, Vande Bharat trains will be run on 27 railway routes including Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Amritsar, and Puri-Howrah.

The train will run at a speed of 180 km and after the success of 2-3 trials, the Vande Bharat train will get approval for commercial operations. To make PM Narendra Modi’s dream of running 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks, the ICF is trying to accelerate the monthly manufacturing capacity of Vande Bharat trains.

Telangana may get India’s fourth next Vande Bharat train after a trial of about two months. The train is being built at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai and the trial may begin in mid-August in the Kota Nagda section.