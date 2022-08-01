Bengaluru traffic and soaring cab prices have been a matter of concern for a long time now. Air passengers tend to face a tough time in long traffic jams and even get late for their flights. In order to make commuting easy and feasible for commuters, Indian Railways’ South Western Railway introduced five new pairs of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from Bengaluru.

It will take the passengers to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Rs 30 to Rs 35 per head. The train services commenced on July 29. Indian Railways took this initiative to provide additional connectivity to the airport.

In order to provide additional connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, #Bengaluru additional MEMU U/R Express Special services are introduced as detailed below.#SWRupdates@BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/Qb3YJmGpO3 — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 28, 2022

Five MEMU trains to the airport are as follows:

06531/32 KSR Bengaluru City-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru

06533/34 Devananhalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli

06535/36 Devanahalli-Cantonment-Devanahalli

06537/38 Devanahalli-Cantonment-Devanahalli

06539/40 Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Devanahalli

The above-mentioned trains will run six days a week with no services on Sunday. The trains will halt at stations around 3.5 kilometers away from KIA. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) provides a free shuttle service between the halt station to the KIA airport terminal.

With this option, passengers can save a lot of money on travelling as cabs would cost from Rs 200-Rs 600 and every more depending upon the traffic. Here the passengers will only have to spend Rs 30- Rs 35 per head. MEMU trains are used to cover short and medium distances across India. The electrification for this section was commissioned four months ago and is being used for the first time to run MEMU trains to Bengaluru airport.