Greater Noida West Metro budget APPROVED: Check all stations and route HERE

Connecting the corners of the NCR is the metro, and it is being operated by different divisions. Delhi gets DMRC, Gurgaon gets Rapid Metro, and Noida gets NMRC. The latter is all set to get its extension soon, connecting Greater Noida with the extended Aqua Line. The approval from PIB for Noida-Greater Noida Metro is received and the central government will be investing 20 per cent in this project. The new Aqua Line Metro’s extension will connect Greater Noida West area with Gautam Buddh Nagar and will subsequently connect with the DMRC network. The work around this project will start anytime soon, and here are all the details about it.

Greater Noida West Metro: Route & Stations

The extension corridor of the Aqua Line metro will connect Noida Sector 51 and Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida (West). The route is proposed to have nine stations over 14.95 km. The first phase will have a 9.15 km long-elevated track, where five elevated stations are to be built, including sector 122, sector 123, sector 4, sector 12 Ecotech, and sector-2. In the second phase, the rest of the four metro stations will be constructed - Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge park.

Greater Noida West Metro: India's Highest Metro Station

As per the officials, a 4-storey metro station will be constructed for this route at the Gaur City, and Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the first city in the country to have a 4-storey station. Under the Aqua line Metro project, the metro will run from Sector-51 to the Greater Noida Extension (Greater Noida West).

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Noida and Greater Noida Authority, Central Government and Uttar Pradesh Government is expected to spend a total of Rs 2,200 crore on the complete project. Earlier, the budget was expected to be around Rs 2457 crore, but PIB has now reduced the budget by around Rs 250 crore. Rs 500 crore has been allocated and will be spent on civil work.

Greater Noida West Metro: Completion

The project is expected to begin around March 2023 after final approval from the centre and floating a tender for construction companies. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

With inputs from PTI