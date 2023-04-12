topStoriesenglish2593980
MUMBAI

Hema Malini Hails Mumbai Metro, Shares Her Experience Of Beating Traffic: Watch

The actor, well-known for her role in movies like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, and Raja Jaani took selfies with the other commuter while also enjoying her ride in metro and auto.

Apr 12, 2023

With Mumbai reeling under heavy traffic, commuters have been seen opting for the metro to travel to avoid being stranded at a place for hours. Even our celebrities are also recently seen ditching their luxury cars over public transportation, especially the metro. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini was spotted travelling in the Mumbai Metro.

Taking to social media, she gave a glimpse of her metro diaries. She mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. So, she decided to take the metro instead and reached the destination on time." I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring!" she wrote.
 

She added, "In the eve decided I would try the metro and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr." The actress, who was clad in a pink shirt and white trousers, was seen in the video exchanging selfies with other riders inside the Mumbai Metro.

Hema Malini also took an auto after her Metro experience. She rode the vehicle from DN Nagar to Juhu, claiming that the security personnel were "dazed" when she arrived at her residence.

Talking about the rickshaw ride, she wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!"Besides Hema Malini, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently enjoyed the metro ride. 

