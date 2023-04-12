PM Modi To Flag-Off Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Today: Route, Timing, Speed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan`s first Vande Bharat Express train, via video conferencing, on Wednesday. The inaugural Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from April 13. It will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, with stops at Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon.

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: Schedule

The Vande Bharat Express will run between Delhi and Ajmer, and at 6:20 in the morning, it will run between Ajmer and Delhi. According to the schedule drawn up for the newest Vande Bharat Express, it will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes. The present fastest train on the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes. The new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes than the present fastest train on the same route.

Also read: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: India's First Rapid Rail Named RAPIDX, Announces NCRTC

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: Route

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will be the world`s first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. The train will improve the connectivity to major tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Pushkar and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, among other places that draw visitors in bulk around the year. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The cost of the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20978) from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer is Rs 1250, which includes Rs 308 in catering costs, and Rs 2270 for those travelling in the Executive Class, which also includes Rs 369 in catering costs. Food selection is optional on this train, though, and if a customer chooses not to eat, there is no additional price for catering.

From Ajmer Jn to Delhi Cantonment, the ticket for Train No. 20977 Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1085 for a Chair Car, which includes Rs 142 in catering costs, and Rs 2075 in an Executive Cars, which also includes Rs 175 in catering costs.

Vande Bharat Express: Features

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.