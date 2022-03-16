हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2022

Holi 2022: Indian Railways to run special trains, check routes and prices here

Every year, Indian Railways announces Holi Special trains where advance bookings for all classes and trains are usually made 120 days prior. 

Image for representation

To keep up with the spirit of the festival of colours, Holi, Indian Railways will operate ‘Holi Special trains’ for various destinations along with special arrangements. 

With an increase in passenger inflow the Indian Railways will run the special trains with special fares for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Surat, Karnataka and Chennai.

“Central Railway to run #Holi Special Trains between Mumbai & Thokur (Karnataka). Bookings for Train No.  01017 /01018 on Special Charges will open from 16.03.22 at PRS counters & IRCTC website,” read the tweet of Central Railways. 

As per officials, the Indian Railways has decided to run Holi ‘superfast trains’ from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus. “The bookings for these special trains started on March 2 at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and IRCTC website,” an official said. 

Every year, Indian Railways announces Holi Special trains where advance bookings for all classes and trains are usually made 120 days prior. The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) is exclusive from the day the train leaves. 

Click here for the full list

