Holi 2023: Lucknow Metro Revises Timings, Train Services To Begin Late on March 8

On the day of Holi, metro train service will begin in the state capital at 2.30 p.m., Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) authorities announced here on Tuesday. The service will begin at 2.30 pm on Wednesday from both hubs — CCS Airport Metro station and Munshipulia Metro station — and will continue as usual until 10 pm. On Wednesday, the celebration of colours will be observed.

Similarly, preparations for other metro corporations in other cities have also altered the service timings to suit the needs of passengers. Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the organisation responsible for operating the Delhi Metro, released updated train schedules. On the day of Holi, the metro services will start at 2:30 pm, according to DMRC authorities. On March 8, 2023, the celebration of colours will be observed.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said. "Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 08th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC mentioned in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is preparing to begin the services of Agra Metro. As per an official announcement from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) the first train set for the forthcoming Agra Metro project had arrived. The train set, which was painted a distinctive shade of yellow, landed at the Agra metro depot on March 6 on Monday.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated in February that the metro services would be available to Agra residents by the start of 2024. According to a report on PTI, there will be a total of 28 trains for the Agra Metro and six for the priority corridor. The metro train will have cutting-edge technology and an elegant appearance.

With PTI Inputs