Holi 2023: Delhi Metro Revises Train Timing, To Begin Services At 2:30 PM On March 8

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the body running Delhi Metro has announced revised timings for trains on the occasion of Holi 2023. As per DMRC officials, the metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8, 2023.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said. "Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 08th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC mentioned in another tweet.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said. "In addition, Metro Feeder bus services will also resume."