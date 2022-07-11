Hyderabad Rain Update: MMTS trains cancelled for 3 days in view of heavy rains

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 MMTS train services in Greater Hyderabad for three days from Monday in view of the prediction of heavy rains. With the met office forecasting heavy to very heavy rains and issuing red alert, the SCR announced the cancellation of Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) trains from July 11 to July 13.



All nine services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled. The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and seven services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.



One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli have also been cancelled. MMTS connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.



Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Hyderabad for last 2-3 days. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in some districts of Telangana.

