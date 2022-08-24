Alert rail passengers! If you have to set out for your rail journey then this news is for you. Indian Railways has decided to cancel 124 trains across India and partially cancel 39 trains due to maintenance and operational works which are to be held on the tracks. As per the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) website, 19 trains will also be short terminated and the departure point of 21 trains will be changed.

Rail passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before heading out for the journey. Trains have been cancelled in cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Ratnagiri, Ratlam, Chittaurgarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kota Sealdah, and many more.

Meanwhile, due to water logging track submerging in West Central Railway between Biyavra Rajgarh-Pachor Road section, trains have been diverted via Maksi - Sant Hirdaramnagar-Bina. Western Railway too to twitter to alert the rail passengers.

Due to water logging track submerging in West Central Railway between Biyavra Rajgarh-Pachor Road section, following trains have been diverted via Maksi - Sant Hirdaramnagar - Bina.



- 09013 Udhna-Banaras of 23.08.22

- 22196 BDTS-Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi of 23.08.22@drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 23, 2022

Check the full list of cancelled trains on August 24 HERE:

Further on August 23, at least eight trains were diverted due to the inundation of tracks following heavy rains. This disrupted the train services between Guna and Maksi in Madhya Pradesh. The Bina-Nagda train was also cancelled and the Sabarmati express was diverted to the Bina-Bhopal rail route.

Many parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, witnessed heavy rains over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the state capital and other places affecting rail and other services.