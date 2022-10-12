Indian Railways passengers can travel without confirmed train ticket, here's HOW?

Getting train tickets from Indian Railways during the festive season gets very difficult. However, to tackle the problem, behemoth organisation comes up with multiple solutions like starting special trains or increasing frequency, among other things. In a similar effort, the organisation has announced that passengers can travel in trains even if the ticket is not confirmed. The new announcement will give passengers an opportunity to travel in trains without reservation during the festive season. The only condition that you need to fulfill is to have a waiting ticket bought at the ticket window.

Based on the new announcement, after purchasing the ticket at the counter, you must acquire the one created by TT. If you have such a ticket, the ticket checker cannot keep you from travelling. This service is not available to those who purchase tickets online. If tickets are not confirmed online, passengers will not be allowed to board the train. The ticket's price will be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, users can order their tickets through Quick Tatkal, a new authorised tatkal booking app. In order to provide train reservations, Quick Tatkal has teamed with Railofy, one of IRCTC's premium booking partners. Additionally, this software has unique functions for fast booking a tatkal ticket by pre-filling all the information. 179 special trains have been launched by Indian Railways to improve traveller comfort.

The Railways has also announced that travellers will have access to special trains between Chhath and Diwali. The Indian Railway Ministry has announced that 179 special trains will run in celebration of Diwali and Chhath. Most trains will travel to Purvanchal. The distinctive Chhath celebration will shortly be observed in the Purvanchal regions, including Bihar. In this case, Purvanchal residents who live in Delhi may take the special train. In a few other states, plans are also being made to run special trains throughout the holiday season.