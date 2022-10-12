Travelling during the festive season? Here’s how to get confirmed TATKAL train tickets

With Diwali and Chhath Puja just around the corner, Indian Railways will be experiencing a massive passenger rush, and getting confirmed during this period getting confirmed tickets was a task in the past, but not anymore. This festive season, passengers can book their tickets through Quick Tatkal, a new authorized tatkal booking app for quicker confirmation of train tickets. Quick Tatkal has partnered with Railofy (one of the premium booking partners of IRCTC) to serve train bookings. Further, this app has special features for booking a tatkal ticket quickly by pre-filling all the details. Indian Railways has initiated 179 special trains to give passengers the comfort of travelling.

Here’s how to book confirmed train tickets via the Quick Tatkal app:

- Prefill your booking details, and as soon as the tatkal train booking commences, it will automatically get filled while booking the ticket on the IRCTC website.

- Rail Connect app to ensure maximum chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

- The app allows booking for both tatkal as well as general train tickets.

- Only 1 ticket booking is allowed at a time, No masking of IP address, No use of VPN, and No multiple windows of different IRCTC account for the same ticket.

- Other features of the app include PNR status checks, food orders in trains (powered by Railofy), and tracking live train status or running status.

Commenting on the announcement, Vishal Afre, Founder, Afre Studios said, "We at Afre Studios have been developing softwares and apps for more than 5 years now. Quick Tatkal is one of our most popular apps and our aim with it is to ease the process of booking tatkal and general train tickets. Our partnership with Railofy enables us to provide better features to our customers which enlarges the scope of the app. In the coming days, we would be focusing more on search engine optimization and email marketing to retarget customers. And most importantly, maintain the quality of the app and its services, including providing the best customer support to every user as ultimately, users are the ones who decide the fate of any product or service.” The app is available on Google Play Store to download.

