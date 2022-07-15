Indian Railways is always up for managing services as per passengers’ comfort. Having said that, an aerospace engineering student from IIT Madras took to Twitter where he narrated how Indian Railways officials helped him reach his destination on time despite heavy rains in the city. Satyam Gadhvi got stuck at Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar railway station in Kevadiya after his train got cancelled at the last moment.

To thank Indian Railways for their efforts, Gadhvi took to Twitter where he expressed his gratitude and thanked Indian Railways for their efforts. DRM Vadodara tweeted his video on their official Twitter handle.

“20920 Ektanagar - Ekta Nagar - Vadodara of MGR Chennai Central: The lone passenger of this train from Ektanagar was taken to Vadodara by car due to closure of rail traffic due to damage to Chandod - Ekta Nagar rail section of Western Railway,” read the tweet.

Gadhvi was supposed to reach Vadodara railway station to board another train that would have taken him to Chennai. However, due to heavy rains tracks were washed out and the train never left the station. To Gadhvi’s surprise, Railway officials came to his rescue. They arranged a car for him that covered the two-hour journey and took him to Vadodara railway station.

Gadhvi praised the efforts of Indian Railways and can be heard saying “The train I booked was supposed to depart from Ekta Nagar but as tracks were washed out due to heavy rains, the train was cancelled at the last minute. But the staff was very supportive and hired a car for me. That shows how much importance they are giving to every passenger of railways,” he said in the video.

The driver made sure that he reached the Vadodara railway station on time. As he reached the Vadodara railway station, he was assisted by the officials who helped him find his train at the right time. They further helped him with the luggage. Soon after the video went viral, netizens filled the comments section with appraises of Indian Railways.

