हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railways

Indian Railways cancel more than 481 trains, check the full list here before travelling

Indian railways cancelled 481 trains including passengers, mail-express. Check the status of your train before you leave.

Indian Railways cancel more than 481 trains, check the full list here before travelling
Image for representation

If you're about to travel today, you should know the status of your train before you leave home as Indian Railways cancelled 481 trains that include several passengers and mail express. As per officials, the Railways has taken this decision due to weather conditions, ongoing repairs and several other reasons in different zones of railways across the nation. The official website of The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) of Railways has released the list of cancelled trains.

Read also: This is how Abu Dhabi-Dubai Etihad Rails train will look like

Check full list here NTES

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailwaysTrainCancelled TrainIndian Railways
Next
Story

Pakistani pilot refuses to fly plane mid-journey after duty hours

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Amit Shah will visit Kairana in western UP