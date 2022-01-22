Indian Railways cancel more than 481 trains, check the full list here before travelling

If you're about to travel today, you should know the status of your train before you leave home as Indian Railways cancelled 481 trains that include several passengers and mail express. As per officials, the Railways has taken this decision due to weather conditions, ongoing repairs and several other reasons in different zones of railways across the nation. The official website of The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) of Railways has released the list of cancelled trains.

Check full list here NTES

