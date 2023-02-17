Indian Railways Cancels Over 440 Trains on February 17; Check Full List Here

On February 17, Indian Railways cancelled around 444 trains. The changes in the operations of railways come due to inclement weather and operational issues surrounding the network. Also, the organisation modified the source station for 63 trains throughout the network. In order to keep the network's rail flow constant, 58 trains have also been short-terminated. Railways have rescheduled 16 trains and diverted 51 trains for similar reasons. As a result, travelers must check the status of their train before setting off on their journey.

Changes to the railroads' operating schedule will have an effect on a number of cities across the nation, including Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad, and many others.

Full List of Cancelled Trains on February 17:

01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 01811 , 01812 , 01820 , 01823 , 01824 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06433 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06639 , 06640 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07068 , 07274 , 07275 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07464 , 07465 , 07577 , 07578 , 07583 , 07584 , 07587 , 07593 , 07596 , 07693 , 07694 , 07753 , 07754 , 07755 , 07756 , 07759 , 07760 , 07765 , 07766 , 07793 , 07794 , 07799 , 07800 , 07853 , 07854 , 07893 , 07894 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09181 , 09182 , 09197 , 09198 , 09351 , 09352 , 09353 , 09354 , 09355 , 09356 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09535 , 09536 , 09541 , 09542 , 09559 , 09560 , 09587 , 09588 , 09589 , 09590 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11124 , 12172 , 12218 , 12241 , 12242 , 12318 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12368 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12562 , 12583 , 12584 , 12605 , 12606 , 12757 , 12758 , 12874 , 12978 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13258 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14223 , 14224 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15622 , 15903 , 16338 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16780 , 17003 , 17035 , 17036 , 17227 , 17252 , 17435 , 17436 , 18104 , 19343 , 19344 , 19578 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20931 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22321 , 22322 , 22441 , 22442 , 22481 , 22482 , 22623 , 22977 , 22978 , 22983 , 22984 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 47105 , 47110 , 47111 , 47114 , 47116 , 47119 , 47120 , 47129 , 47133 , 47135 , 47137 , 47138 , 47140 , 47150 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47165 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47189 , 47190 , 47195 , 47201 , 47203 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218

Through the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the upper right corner to get going. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, delayed, and more.

The IRCTC website will immediately cancel any reservations made for train travellers, and the users' accounts will start the compensation procedure right away. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.