Indian Railways Completes Trial Runs Of New Orange Vande Bharat Express Train

Indian Railways is preparing for the deployment of the new orange and grey-themed Vande Bharat Express on various routes in India. Taking a step in that direction, the Indian transporter has successfully completed the trial run of the revamped Vande Bharat Express. Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) the new rake was inspected by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of its first trial run in Chennai.

The trial run of the new Vande Bharat Express train was conducted on the route between ICE and Padi railway flyover. It is worth mentioning that this is the 33rd rake of the Vande Bharat Express produced by the ICF. The new train comes without any changes in its amenities and is the same as the recently manufactured coaches. The details of the deployment of the new train are yet to be ascertained.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express is deployed on 25 routes in India, connecting multiple capital cities, states, and union territories across different railway zones. Some of the major cities connected by the Vande Bharat Express include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Mysuru, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, Shirdi, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Trivandrum, and more.

On February 15, 2019, the Prime Minister signaled the start of the inaugural Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Varanasi. The train set, which was produced at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, is a representation of the "Make in India" movement and demonstrates India's engineering prowess.

Meanwhile, the Integral Coach Factory is also preparing for the launch of a Vande Bharat Express with sleeper coaches. These new coaches will be aimed at changing overnight travel. Furthermore, expectations are that the trains will eventually replace the Rajdhani Express in multiple Railway zones. The production of these rakes will be handled by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia's TMH.